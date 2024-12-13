The Jackson State Tigers will battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the 2024 Celebration Bowl on Saturday. The game pits Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion South Carolina State against the Southwestern Athletic Conference-winning Jackson State. The Bulldogs (9-2, 5-0 MEAC), who are on an eight-game winning streak, last competed in the game in 2021, when they beat Jackson State 31-10. The Tigers (11-2, 8-0 SWAC), who have won nine in a row, lost to North Carolina Central 41-34 in the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The MEAC leads the series 6-2. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Jackson State vs. South Carolina State odds, while the over/under is 53.5. Before making any Jackson State vs. South Carolina State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say, given his mastery of college football picks.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.



Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 68.42 units while posting a 225-148-8 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has locked in on Jackson State vs. South Carolina State and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for SC State vs. Jackson State:

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State spread: South Carolina State -2.5

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State over/under: 53.5 points

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State money line: South Carolina State -135, Jackson State +115

JS: The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in 10 of their last 12 games

SCS: The Bulldogs have scored at least 53 points in back-to-back games, and at least 30 in six of their last eight

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Top South Carolina State vs. Jackson State predictions

Kaylor is going Over on the total, noting that both offenses have some great things going for it. South Carolina State is well rested and hasn't played since Nov. 23, giving it plenty of time to prepare schematically for the matchup.

Jackson State, meanwhile, "can light up the scoreboard," having scored at least 41 points in four of its past five matchups. The Tigers hits the 50-point plateau twice this season, while clearing 40 points five other times.

Both teams have some injury questions, but Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan is expected to be good to go and he averaged 6.5 yards per carry this year on his way to 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns. SC State has a trio of talented receivers as Caden High, Justin Smith-Brown and Einaj Carter combined for 2,216 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Jackson State vs. South Carolina State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, Kaylor has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Jackson State vs. South Carolina State in Saturday's Celebration Bowl, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jackson State vs. South Carolina State spread to back, all from the expert who returned a whopping 68.42 units, while posting a 225-148-8 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.