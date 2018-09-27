South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from FCS insider
Emory Hunt specializes in picking small-school football games
Week 5 of the 2018 college football season is approaching and FCS schools North Carolina A&T and South Carolina State get prime-time love Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The host Aggies have a win over an FBS program (ECU) this year and are 23.5-point favorites over South Carolina State with a total set at 34. Before you make your North Carolina A&T vs. South Carolina State picks, be sure to see what FCS expert Emory Hunt has to say.
Hunt, a former collegiate running back, is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which covers all levels of the game. He has delivered winning seasons for college and NFL bettors since joining SportsLine in 2016.
As a color commentator for broadcasts of FCS, Division 2 and Division 3 games, Hunt is keyed in on the happenings of games at the lower levels. With a national television audience sure to attract extra betting action, he can help unearth an extra opportunity to turn a profit in Week 5 starting Thursday night.
Now, he has examined South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T from every possible angle and locked in a strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.
Hunt knows North Carolina A&T has the upper hand in this matchup despite its loss last week at home to Morgan State. The Aggies beat ECU on the road earlier this year and enter the contest at 3-1. They're having success because of a defense that is giving up just 15.5 points per game.
However, South Carolina State has a history of playing North Carolina A&T closer than Thursday's spread would indicate. The past five matchups between the programs have gone 3-2 in favor of North Carolina A&T, but the cumulative score in those games has been just 84-75 in favor of the Aggies, and no game has been decided by more than 14 points.
Hunt has scoured every aspect of this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has unearthed two critical x-factors that cause one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing his pick only over at SportsLine.
Who covers South Carolina State-North Carolina A&T? And what critical x-factors decide the spread? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side is a must-back Thursday, all from an accomplished handicapper who specializes in small-school coverage.
