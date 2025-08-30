After knocking on the door of the program's first College Football Playoff appearance last season, No. 13 South Carolina opens 2025 in Atlanta with sizable national expectations under Shane Beamer, who has won 29 games in four years -- the most by any coach in school history.

The Gamecocks are led by preseason first-team All-SEC quarterback LaNorris Sellers and former five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who is coming off a breakout freshman season. While South Carolina lost considerable defensive talent to the 2025 NFL Draft, the staff expects transfer additions and emerging starters to fill the gaps.

Virginia Tech enters with tempered optimism after three straight losing seasons. The Hokies are counting on a rebuilt offensive line to protect veteran quarterback Kyron Drones and give new coordinator Philip Montgomery's scheme room to develop. The program's last eight-win season came in 2019, underscoring the importance of this opener for coach Brent Pry and his staff.

The matchup is one of several SEC-ACC showcases in Week 1, joining LSU-Clemson, Syracuse-Tennessee and Alabama-Florida State. The SEC is projected to produce four College Football Playoff teams this season, while the ACC could place two in the 12-team field. For both South Carolina and Virginia Tech, Atlanta represents a chance to seize early momentum.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Need to know

Beamer Bowl: The opener marks Beamer's first battle against the program his father, Frank Beamer, led for nearly three decades at the school as the Hokies' all-time winningest coach. South Carolina and Virginia Tech have played 19 times previously, but this is the first meeting since the 1991 season. Shane Beamer played for his father as a wide receiver for the Hokies from 1995-99 and later served as associate head coach and running backs assistant on staff from 2011 through 2015.

Hokies against ranked teams: Virginia Tech has lost six consecutive games against top-25 competition, its last win coming in the 2021 opener against then-10th-ranked North Carolina. Pry is 16-21 overall over three seasons at the program and lost his only other matchup against an SEC opponent last season (Vanderbilt). Virginia Tech hosts the Commodores on Sept. 6 during its home opener at Lane Stadium.

Gamecocks' new weapons: South Carolina is expected to take the field with several true freshmen on its two-deep offensively at the wideout spot, including Brian Rowe Jr. and Donovan Murph. The Gamecocks chose not to sign transfer portal help at the position this offseason and are confident newcomers from the 2025 signing class will do their part alongside returnees Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett and others.

Where to watch South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech live

Date: Sunday, Aug. 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech prediction, picks

South Carolina has often stumbled out of the gate in season openers, but there's a different sense of confidence around this year's group as a preseason top-15 team -- the program's first such recognition in more than a decade. With Sellers drawing Heisman buzz and Virginia Tech breaking in a defensive coordinator, the playmaking edge appears to lean toward the Gamecocks. A garnet-heavy crowd is expected in Atlanta, adding to the advantage.

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that went 27-16 last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.