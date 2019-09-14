South Carolina vs. Alabama live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. No. 2 Alabama (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 1-1-0; Alabama 2-0-0

What to Know

South Carolina has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Carolina and Alabama will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Gamecocks turned the game against Charleston So. into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 775 yards to 261. South Carolina was fully in charge, breezing past Charleston So. 72-10. South Carolina's RB Kevin Harris was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns on 6 carries.

Meanwhile, Alabama were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 603 yards compared to New Mexico State's 242. The Crimson Tide claimed a resounding 62-10 victory over New Mexico State. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Crimson Tide.

Their wins bumped the Gamecocks to 1-1 and the Crimson Tide to 2-0. The Gamecocks have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for Alabama, they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet, either. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 25.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 85 degrees.