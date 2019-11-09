South Carolina vs. App. State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. App. State (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 4-5; App. State 7-1

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, App. State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for App. State as they fell 24-21 to the Georgia Southern Eagles last Thursday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Mountaineers were the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 254 more yards than your opponent like South Carolina did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They captured a comfortable 24-7 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. South Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Ryan Hilinski, who passed for 235 yards and two TDs on 31 attempts, and WR Bryan Edwards, who caught 14 passes for 139 yards and one TD.

South Carolina's victory lifted them to 4-5 while App. State's loss dropped them down to 7-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Carolina comes into the contest boasting the seventh fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at four. As for App. State, they rank eighth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 165.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gamecocks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.