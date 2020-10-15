Who's Playing

No. 13 Auburn @ South Carolina

Current Records: Auburn 2-1; South Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. USC and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Gamecocks last week. They put the hurt on the Vanderbilt Commodores with a sharp 41-7 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point USC had established a 27-7 advantage. RB Kevin Harris had a stellar game for USC as he rushed for two TDs and 171 yards on 21 carries. Harris put himself on the highlight reel with an 88-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Auburn sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for a 30-28 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Arkansas made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to QB Bo Nix, who passed for one TD and 187 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards, and RB Tank Bigsby, who picked up 146 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Auburn. K Anders Carlson booted in three field goals, the longest a 47-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The wins brought the Gamecocks up to 1-2 and Auburn to a reciprocal 2-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. Auburn is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with one thrown interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia,, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia,, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.