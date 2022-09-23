Who's Playing

Charlotte @ South Carolina

Current Records: Charlotte 1-3; South Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. They aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Last week, Charlotte won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Georgia State Panthers 42-41. QB Chris Reynolds had a stellar game for the 49ers as he passed for five TDs and 401 yards on 43 attempts.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Georgia Bulldogs 48-7. The Gamecocks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Spencer Rattler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 118 yards passing.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 1-3 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if Charlotte can add another positive mark to their record or if USC can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Charlotte's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 22.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.