The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Charlotte is 1-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. This will be the first matchup between USC and the 49ers football program, which began FBS play in 2015.

The Gamecocks are favored by 22 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Charlotte odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 69.

South Carolina vs. Charlotte spread: South Carolina -22

South Carolina vs. Charlotte over/under: 69 points

What you need to know about South Carolina

The day started off rough for the Gamecocks on Saturday, and it ended that way too as they were pulverized by the Georgia Bulldogs 48-7. USC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-0. QB Spencer Rattler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered as besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.72 yards per passing attempt.

A transfer from Oklahoma, Rattler was a Heisman favorite at the start of the 2021 season but there's now discussion on if he should retain his starting job with the Gamecocks. Rattler has two touchdowns compared to five interceptions and is completing just 59.4 percent of his passes on the season. He isn't getting much help from his running game as the team's top two running backs, Juju McDowell and Marshawn Lloyd, are averaging 3.9 yards and 2.8 yards, respectively.

What you need to know about Charlotte

Meanwhile, Charlotte slipped by the Georgia State Panthers 42-41 on Saturday. Charlotte's QB Chris Reynolds was on fire, passing for five TDs and 401 yards as the Niners got just 100 total yards from their ground game. Four different players had at least five catches, led by Grant Dubose who had nine grabs for 85 yards and two scores.

Even with the victory, Charlotte's defense was shredded yet again as it has allowed at least 41 points in all four games. The 45.2 PPG allowed by the 49ers is the third-most in all of FBS, trailing only Hawaii (45.5) and Akron (46.0). A big reason for the team's struggles on that side of the ball is due to the lack of a pass rush as Charlotte has accumulated just four sacks thru four games.

