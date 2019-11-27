South Carolina vs. Clemson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. No. 3 Clemson (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 4-7; Clemson 11-0

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

When you finish with 397 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 52-3. The Tigers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for 272 yards and four TDs on 27 attempts, and RB Travis Etienne, who rushed for 121 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for USC, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-6 punch to the gut against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Clemson's win lifted them to 11-0 while South Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Gamecocks rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. As for the Tigers, they come into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.