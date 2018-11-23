South Carolina vs. Clemson odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 30-12 roll

The Clemson vs. South Carolina rivalry divides households across the Palmetto State and on Saturday the two sides will meet for the 116th time. It's a matchup that goes deeper than football, dating back to the 1880s and even defining state politics. This year, No. 2 Clemson is a 26-point favorite at home over the Gamecocks with the total set at 58.5 in the latest Clemson vs. South Carolina odds for the 7 p.m. ET kickoff. Before you make any Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, be sure to check out the projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that undefeated Clemson is on a clear path to the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season. However, South Carolina has shown the play-making ability to mount a challenge in an area where Clemson has been vulnerable at times this year.

The Gamecocks average 262 yards through the air, led by quarterback Jake Bentley and his 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns. In Clemson's two biggest scares of the year against Texas A&M and Syracuse, the Tigers gave up an average of 340 passing yards.

If Bentley can link up with Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith in the passing game to create explosive plays, the Gamecocks will have a chance to cover.

But just because South Carolina features an explosive aerial attack doesn't mean it can stay within the 26-point spread Saturday.

The dominant defense Will Muschamp envisioned when he took over at South Carolina hasn't exactly taken hold yet, with the Gamecocks giving up at least 500 yards in their past two SEC games against Florida and Ole Miss. So they'll have their hands full against a talented Clemson offense.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been as advertised, with a 153.7 QB rating while leading an offense that averages nearly 45 points and over 520 yards. Paired with an explosive rushing attack led by Travis Etienne and his 1,158 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, South Carolina will have its hands full trying to cover the spread if those two get going.

