The No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3) and the No. 12 Clemson Tigers (9-2) square off in the Palmetto Bowl 2024 on Saturday. The Tigers have won three games in a row and last week, they blew out Citadel 51-14. The Gamecocks are also red-hot heading into this contest as they have strung along a five-game win streak. On Nov. 23, South Carolina torched Wofford 56-12. Clemson leads the all-time series 73-43-4 against South Carolina.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Pickens County, S.C., is at noon ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Clemson odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 27-17 on all top-rated picks over the past nine weeks of this season.

Now, the model has dialed in on South Carolina vs. Clemson. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for Clemson vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -2.5

South Carolina vs. Clemson over/under: 49 points

South Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -144, Gamecocks +120

South Carolina vs. Clemson streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Clemson can cover

Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik leads this Tigers offense. Klubnik brings a dual-threat ability to the field and owns a quick release as a passer. He's second in the ACC in passing touchdowns (29) with 2,761 passing yards. The Texas native also has 375 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Klubnik has thrown for two-plus passing touchdowns in nine games this season.

Running back Phil Mafah is the main bellcow in the backfield. Mafah thrives as a downhill runner and is tough to bring down on first contact. The Georgia native is fourth in the ACC in rushing yards (1,012) with eight scores. He has six games with 100-plus rushing yards this season.

Why South Carolina can cover

Senior running back Raheim Sanders is a bruising runner who has a combination of agility and power. Sanders ranks third in the conference in rushing yards (821) with 11 rushing touchdowns and five yards per carry. He's finished with at least 50 rushing yards in four straight games. In his last outing, Sanders had 72 rushing yards and one score.

Freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers provides the Gamecocks an athletic playmaker under center. This season, he has 2,110 passing yards, 489 rushing yards, and 22 total touchdowns. The South Carolina native has thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games. In his previous matchup, he went 23-of-27 for 307 yards and three passing touchdowns. In addition, Sellers had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

How to make South Carolina vs. Clemson picks

The total is projected at 51 combined points.

So who wins Clemson vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Carolina vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.