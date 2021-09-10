The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the East Carolina Pirates at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is 0-1, while the Gamecocks are 1-0. South Carolina holds a 14-5 edge against ECU all-time. The Gamecocks have won four straight in this series, but the last two matchups have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

The Pirates are favored by two points in the latest East Carolina vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 57.5. Before entering any South Carolina vs. East Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina spread: East Carolina -2

East Carolina vs. South Carolina over-under: 58 points

What you need to know about East Carolina

East Carolina came up short against the Appalachian State Mountaineers last Thursday, falling 33-19. A silver lining for the Pirates was the play of running back Keaton Mitchell, who caught six passes for one TD and 80 yards. Holton Ahlers' 63-yard touchdown toss to Mitchell in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

ECU is coming off a 3-6 campaign in 2020. The Pirates were solid offensively, scoring more than 30 points per game. Defense was a struggle, however, as they ranked 103rd nationally in scoring defense, giving up 35.4 points per game.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, South Carolina blanked the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday and took the game 46-0. With the Gamecocks ahead 29-0 at the half, the contest was all but over already at that point. Running back ZaQuandre White was on fire, rushing for one TD and 128 yards on 12 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was White's 63-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

All eyes will be on the status of a couple South Carolina stars on offense. Quarterback Luke Doty missed the opener as he recovers from an injured foot, but has a chance to return for this matchup. The same is true for running back Kevin Harris, who missed the win over Eastern Illinois as he continues to work his way back from a back injury.

