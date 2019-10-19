South Carolina vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. No. 9 Florida (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 3-3-0; Florida 6-1-0

What to Know

Florida is 3-1 against South Carolina since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and South Carolina will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gators have a defense that allows only 14.14 points per game, so South Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Florida was not quite LSU's equal in the second half when they met last week. Florida took a 42-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of LSU. Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Kyle Trask, who passed for 310 yards and three TDs on 39 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Trask this season. Trask's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Gamecocks ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They skirted past Georgia 20-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

South Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 6-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks enter the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. As for the Gators, they come into the matchup boasting the fifth most sacks in the league at 26. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.50

Odds

The Gators are a 5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Florida have won three out of their last four games against South Carolina.