South Carolina vs. Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch South Carolina vs. Florida football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. No. 9 Florida (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 3-3-0; Florida 6-1-0
What to Know
Florida is 3-1 against South Carolina since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and South Carolina will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gators have a defense that allows only 14.14 points per game, so South Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Florida was not quite LSU's equal in the second half when they met last week. Florida took a 42-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of LSU. Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Kyle Trask, who passed for 310 yards and three TDs on 39 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Trask this season. Trask's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Gamecocks ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They skirted past Georgia 20-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
South Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 6-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks enter the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. As for the Gators, they come into the matchup boasting the fifth most sacks in the league at 26. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.50
Odds
The Gators are a 5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Florida have won three out of their last four games against South Carolina.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Florida 35 vs. South Carolina 31
- Nov 11, 2017 - South Carolina 28 vs. Florida 20
- Nov 12, 2016 - Florida 20 vs. South Carolina 7
- Nov 14, 2015 - Florida 24 vs. South Carolina 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls Northwestern
The Buckeyes continued to show again why they're the class of the Big Ten with another dominant...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 8
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 8 of the 2019 college football season
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
UNC gets five-star defensive end
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game