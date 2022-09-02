The South Carolina Gamecocks host the Georgia State Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks went 6-6 during the regular season last year and wrapped up head coach Shane Beamer's first season with a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl over North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off of their best year in program history, with a win over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl following a seven-win regular season. South Carolina starting quarterback Spencer Rattler is looking to rebound after his Heisman aspirations took a nosedive at Oklahoma last year.

The Gamecocks are favored by 12.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Georgia State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 56.5.

South Carolina vs. Georgia State spread: South Carolina -12.5

South Carolina vs. Georgia State over-under: 56.5 points

What to know about South Carolina

The biggest change with South Carolina is the one at quarterback with Rattler taking the snaps. Last season was something of a revolving door at QB, with Luke Doty having been the most productive of a trio that also featured Jason Brown and Zeb Noland. Doty will back up Rattler, and he finished 2021 with 975 passing yards, five touchdowns and just three interceptions in five games. Marshawn Lloyd figures to start the year at running back, but he'll be looking for better than the 3.6 yards per carry that he finished with last season. The Gamecocks offensive line features four senior starters, so he'll have every opportunity to improve on that this year.

Defensively, South Carolina has a few questions in its secondary after Jaylan Foster graduated. He finished with five interceptions in 2021, but Cam Smith returns at nickel back after snagging three picks last season. The Gamecocks didn't have a dominant pass-rusher last year, but defensive tackle Zacch Pickens had four, and he returns to anchor the defensive line in 2022.

What to know about Georgia State

The Panthers have developed bit of a reputation as the little program that could, primarily due to the play of quarterback Darren Grainger. Grainger finished last year with 1,715 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, but was second on the team in rushing with 660 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Tucker Gregg was the lead rusher in the backfield, and finished just short of a 1,000-yard season, with 965 yards and nine touchdowns.

Georgia State was a top-50 program in the country last season in offensive third down conversions (41.8 percent), but was one of the worst in the nation at stopping them (44.3 percent). The Panthers' starting defense is comprised entirely of redshirt juniors and seniors, so they'll look to improve on last season's experience. Linebacker Blake Carroll led the team in sacks last season (5.5) and safety Antavious Lane was the team's top ballhawk in the secondary with five interceptions, and both return to lead the defense.

