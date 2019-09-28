South Carolina vs. Kentucky: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 1-3-0; Kentucky 2-2-0

What to Know

South Carolina is 0-4 against Kentucky since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as South Carolina and Kentucky will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Gamecocks going off at just a 3-point favorite.

Last week, South Carolina lost to Missouri by a decisive 34-14 margin. South Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Bryan Edwards, who caught six passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Edwards' 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Kentucky was the 28-7 winner over Miss. State when they last met September of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The matchup between Kentucky and Miss. State was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Kentucky falling 28-13. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kentucky.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Carolina rank sixth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for Kentucky, they come into the game boasting the 17th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 3. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.98

Odds

The Gamecocks are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.