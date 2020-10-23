The South Carolina Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers will face off in a SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. South Carolina is 2-2 thus far this season, while LSU is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home. The Tigers have struggled mightily on defense this season, giving up an average of 32 points per game. South Carolina, meanwhile, enters Saturday's SEC showdown averaging 30.5 points per game on offense.

LSU vs. South Carolina spread: LSU -6

LSU vs. South Carolina over-under: 55.5 points

LSU vs. South Carolina money line: LSU -220, South Carolina +190

What you need to know about South Carolina

South Carolina beat the Auburn Tigers 30-22 last Saturday. RB Kevin Harris was the offensive standout of the contest for the Gamecocks, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Harris has been sensational for the Gamecocks this season, having already recorded six rushing touchdowns and 409 yards on 81 rushing attempts. Quarterback Collin Hill has also been a serious threat for Will Muschamp's team, throwing for 842 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding four rushing scores.

South Carolina has now won two straight SEC games, and the Gamecocks are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games against conference foes. However, South Carolina has struggled on the road, winning just two of its last eight games away from home.

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, LSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as the Tigers fell 45-41 to Missouri in their last outing. Despite the defeat, LSU got a solid performance out of WR Terrace Marshall Jr., who caught 11 passes for three touchdowns and 235 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Marshall Jr.'s 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Despite its slow start to the season, LSU will enter Saturday's contest confident it can secure the victory. That's because LSU has been dominant at Tiger Stadium, winning eight of its last nine home games. In addition, the Tigers are 6-0 in their last six games against the Gamecocks.

