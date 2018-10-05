South Carolina vs. Missouri live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch South Carolina vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Missouri Tigers (away)
Current records: South Carolina 2-2; Missouri 3-1
What to Know
Missouri has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on South Carolina at 12:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
After a string of three wins, Missouri's good fortune finally ran out two weeks ago. They took a 43-29 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia.
Meanwhile, if South Carolina were riding high off their 37-14 takedown of Vanderbilt, that ride came to an abrupt end. South Carolina came up short against Kentucky last Saturday, falling 24-10.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gamecocks are a slight 1 point favorite against the Tigers.
This season, South Carolina is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Missouri, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
South Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Missouri.
- 2017 - Missouri Tigers 13 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 31
- 2016 - South Carolina Gamecocks 31 vs. Missouri Tigers 21
- 2015 - Missouri Tigers 24 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football odds, picks for Week 6
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, odds
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 6 college football top expert picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
What to watch in CFB in Week 6
Keep your eyes on the Red River Showdown and Notre Dame's (last?) game vs. a ranked oppone...
-
Tebow rips Alabama fans for attendance
Tebow's Gators beat Alabama in the 2008 SEC Championship Game, but lost the rematch in 200...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, top picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama-Arkansas showdown 10,000 times.