South Carolina vs. Missouri live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Missouri Tigers (away)

Current records: South Carolina 2-2; Missouri 3-1

What to Know

Missouri has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on South Carolina at 12:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

After a string of three wins, Missouri's good fortune finally ran out two weeks ago. They took a 43-29 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia.

Meanwhile, if South Carolina were riding high off their 37-14 takedown of Vanderbilt, that ride came to an abrupt end. South Carolina came up short against Kentucky last Saturday, falling 24-10.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a slight 1 point favorite against the Tigers.

This season, South Carolina is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Missouri, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

South Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Missouri.