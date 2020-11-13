The Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in a SEC showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. South Carolina is 2-4 overall and 1-2 on the road, while Ole Miss is 2-4 overall and 0-3 at home. The Rebels enter Saturday's matchup averaging 38.0 points per game. South Carolina, meanwhile, is giving up an average of 33 points per game this season.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss ran circles around the Vanderbilt Commodores in its last outing, and the extra yardage (645 yards vs. 421 yards) paid off. Ole Miss blew past Vanderbilt 54-21. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Ole Miss had established a 54-14 advantage. QB Matt Corral had a dynamite game for the Rebels; he passed for six TDs and 412 yards on 34 attempts. For the season, Corral has thrown for 1,846 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore also had a big day against the Commodores, hauling in 14 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Moore ranks third in the nation with 829 receiving yards this season.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, a victory for the Gamecocks just wasn't in the stars last Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. The Gamecocks took a serious blow against the Texas A&M Aggies, falling 48-3. South Carolina was down 34-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working against South Carolina was the run-of-the-mill game of its most targeted running back, RB Kevin Harris, who rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries.

Despite their most recent setback, the Gamecocks will be confident they can pull off the upset on Saturday. That's because South Carolina has won each of its last three meetings against the Rebels. In addition, Ole Miss is 0-5 in its last five games at home.

