South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)
Current records: South Carolina 3-3; Tennessee 3-4
What to Know
South Carolina have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point point margin of victory.
Two weeks ago, South Carolina were close but not close enough as they fell 23-26 to Texas A&M. A silver lining for South Carolina was the play of Jake Bentley, who passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 21-58, which was the final score in Tennessee's tilt against Alabama last Saturday. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 14-42.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.70
Prediction
The Gamecocks are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Volunteers.
This season, South Carolina are 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5 point favorite.
Series History
South Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.
- 2017 - Tennessee Volunteers 9 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 15
- 2016 - South Carolina Gamecocks 24 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 21
- 2015 - Tennessee Volunteers 27 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018