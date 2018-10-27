South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)

Current records: South Carolina 3-3; Tennessee 3-4

What to Know

South Carolina have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point point margin of victory.

Two weeks ago, South Carolina were close but not close enough as they fell 23-26 to Texas A&M. A silver lining for South Carolina was the play of Jake Bentley, who passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 21-58, which was the final score in Tennessee's tilt against Alabama last Saturday. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 14-42.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.70

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Volunteers.

This season, South Carolina are 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 7.5 point favorite.

Series History

South Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.