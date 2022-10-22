Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-3; South Carolina 4-2

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Aggies are on the road again Saturday and play against USC at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M might have the Gamecocks circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 7-0 since October of 2015.

A&M didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to the Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for A&M, but they got scores from WR Moose Muhammad III and TE Donovan Green.

A&M's defense was a presence, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. DB Jardin Gilbert picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for the Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago, but USC stepped up in the second half for a 24-14 victory. It was another big night for USC's RB MarShawn Lloyd, who rushed for one TD and 110 yards on 22 carries.

USC's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed UK's offensive line to sack QB Kaiya Sheron six times for a total loss of 54 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Aggies going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A&M is now 3-3 while the Gamecocks sit at 4-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: A&M ranks third in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. As for USC, they come into the matchup boasting the 17th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 179.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.33

Odds

The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last eight years.