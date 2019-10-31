South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 3-5; Vanderbilt 2-5

What to Know

South Carolina won both of their matches against Vanderbilt last season (34-27 and 37-14) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. South Carolina and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks will be hoping to build upon the 37-14 win they picked up against Vanderbilt the last time they played in September of last year.

On Saturday, South Carolina lost to Tennessee by a decisive 41-21 margin. A silver lining for South Carolina was the play of WR Shi Smith, who caught 11 passes for 156 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Smith has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, the Commodores fell to Missouri 33-28 when the two teams last met in November of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Commodores took their contest against Missouri last week 21-14. The success represented a nice turnaround for the Commodores, who in their last game suffered a tough 34-10 loss.

The Gamecocks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Vanderbilt's win lifted them to 2-5 while South Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. We'll see if the Commodores can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 15-point favorite against the Commodores.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.