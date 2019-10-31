South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven model

An SEC East battle is on tap between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is 3-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Vanderbilt is 2-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. South Carolina is only so-so against the spread (4-4), but Vanderbilt has really struggled (1-6). The Gamecocks are favored by 15 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the Gamecocks lost to Tennessee by a decisive 41-21 margin. A silver lining for South Carolina was the play of receiver Shi Smith, who caught 11 passes for 156 yards and one TD -- al 75-yard score on the first play from scrimmage that gave the Gamecocks the early lead. Special teams, however, cost South Carolina as the Gamecocks gave up a punt return for a touchdown and had a punt blocked that Tennessee turned into a score as well.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was able to grind out a solid victory over Missouri two weeks ago, winning 21-14, to gain some momentum before the bye week. RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the offensive standout of the game for the Commodores, as he picked up 96 yards on the ground on 29 carries and caught four passes for 80 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Vaughn's 61-yard TD reception in the second quarter. That marked Vanderbilt's first win against Power 5 competition this year.

