South Carolina vs. Virginia, Belk Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

In 2014, the Belk Bowl, which has lived previous lives as the Meineke Car Care Bowl and the Continental Tire Bowl, entered a new phase as an ACC vs. SEC bowl game. Since the switch (from an ACC vs. Big East/AAC game), the two leagues have split the series 2-2. The SEC won the first two meetings with Georgia knocking off Louisville in 2014 and Mississippi State beating NC State in 2015, but the ACC is on a two-year winning streak heading into Saturday's matchup after Virginia Tech beat Arkansas in 2016 and Wake Forest outlasted Texas A&M in a 55-52 thriller a year ago.

South Carolina and Virginia are set for the rubber match, each looking to put a fresh conclusion on the season after frustrating losses to their rivals in November. The Gamecocks haven't recorded a Power Five win since Nov. 3 at Ole Miss and the Wahoos are in a similar position, happy to be in the bowl game but looking for a quality win with no Power Five victories since beating North Carolina on Oct. 27. Both teams were 7-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play, both teams are in their third season under their current head coach and both teams should see strong representation in the stadium with a manageable drive from campus to the Charlotte area.

Event: Belk Bowl

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

South Carolina: When star wide receiver Deebo Samuel decided to come back to Columbia for his senior season after his 2017 was ended in Week 3 by a broken leg against Kentucky, the coaching staff made a point to him that the biggest personal goal was a full season of health and productivity. Samuel has career-high season totals in receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (11) and led the SEC in kickoff return yardage. After hauling in 10 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns against rival Clemson, Samuel had done more than enough to prove to NFL Draft minds that he's ready to take his game to the next level. He'll be sitting out of the bowl game with the blessing of coach Will Muschamp and the team, but his absence remains one of the biggest storylines heading into the game.

South Carolina's defense ranked near the bottom of the SEC this season and much of quarterback Jake Bentley's offensive success was helped by Samuel and his 123.2 all-purpose yards per game. Plans to replace Samuel in the lineup include more work for wide receivers Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards as well as Rico Dowdle's contributions to the return game, but it's going to take a full team effort to replace the team's leader and win a bowl game for the second straight season.

Virginia: The Wahoos have improved their conference and overall win total every year under Mendenhall, but still as a program remain winless in bowl games since beating Minnesota in the 2005 Music City Bowl. Mendenhall is looking to end that drought with his own four-game bowl losing streak, a run that includes last year's Military Bowl loss and extends back to his final three appearances with BYU. So after a season of continued growth that has only served as affirmation to Mendenhall and his staff's vision for Virginia football, it only seems fitting that fans will show up with confidence expecting to see the bowl drought snapped against an SEC opponent in the home of the ACC Championship Game.

South Carolina without Samuel is not a team to be trusted offensively. When Samuel hasn't been climbing up the SEC all-time lists, the threat of him has been enough to open up the field for Jake Bentley to find Edwards. With Samuel sitting out the bowl game, Virginia finds itself on more of a level playing field against a (slightly) more talented Gamecocks team. Virginia's Bryce Perkins-led offense is plodding and methodical, but it's found success against the weaker defenses on its schedule. It should be a great game, and why not? You can't spell "Best Bowl" without "It's The Belk Bowl." Pick: Virginia +4.5

