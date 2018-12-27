South Carolina vs. Virginia odds, line: 2018 Belk Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 8-1

The Virginia Cavaliers and South Carolina Gamecocks enter the postseason at 7-5. One will finish the year off with an eighth win when they meet in the 2018 Belk Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Gamecocks used a high-powered offense to win four of their final six games and reach a bowl for the third straight season under coach Will Muschamp. The Cavaliers saw their signature gritty defense lead the way to a second bowl berth in three seasons under coach Bronco Mendenhall. The Gamecocks are five-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 54 in the latest South Carolina vs. Virginia odds. Before you make any South Carolina vs. Virginia picks, be sure to check out the latest Belk Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He has had another strong year, hitting 61 percent of his spread selections for SportsLine members. He heads into bowl season on a 20-6 run on spread picks. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these programs and boasts a sterling record of 8-1 on spread picks involving Virginia or South Carolina. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

In Week 12, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Virginia (-4.5) was in for a fight when it visited rival Virginia Tech, which was still battling for bowl eligibility. The Hokies covered wire to wire in their 34-31 overtime victory, and anyone who followed Nagel's advice booked another comfortable winner.

Now, he has analyzed the 2018 Belk Bowl odds and released a confident point-spread selection that is only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows that several of the Gamecocks' most impressive performances came against their stiffest competition. They gained 600 yards of total offense against a Clemson defense that's loaded with future NFL draft picks. They also had nearly 400 yards of total offense in a 37-35 victory over a high-powered Missouri club. South Carolina's offense ranks No. 37 nationally with 440.8 yards per game and its scoring average of 32.6 points ranks No. 38.

The Gamecocks will need maximum production in order to cover against a Virginia club that specializes in slowing down high-powered opponents.

The Cavaliers are stingy against the run and pass, as they rank No. 25 in the country, allowing 337.2 yards per game. Their scoring average (21.8) ranks No. 28.

They also made significant strides on offense, as their 28.5 points per game was nearly a full touchdown improvement over last season (22.5). Virginia was last, or close to it, in nearly every offensive category last season in the ACC, but this year's numbers vaulted it to the middle of the pack.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He has scoured this matchup and unearthed a critical factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing what it is and who to back at SportsLine.

Who wins Virginia vs. South Carolina? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you need to jump all over in the Belk Bowl, all from the senior analyst who's on a blistering 8-1 run on his spread picks involving these teams.