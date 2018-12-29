South Carolina vs. Virginia odds, line: 2018 Belk Bowl picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 8-1

South Carolina and Virginia will have big shoes to fill this season at the 2018 Belk Bowl after last year's game featured a 55-52 thriller between Wake Forest and Texas A&M. And while it's unlikely that the scoring will be on par, the Belk Bowl 2018 has all the makings of another exciting matchup between the ACC and SEC. The Gamecocks are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 54 in the latest South Carolina vs. Virginia odds. However, the talent edge South Carolina appeared to hold could be mitigated by wide receiver Deebo Samuel's decision to sit the bowl out and several key defensive defensive injuries. So before you make your Belk Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the South Carolina vs. Virginia picks from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Nagel knows that several of the Gamecocks' most impressive performances came against their stiffest competition. They gained 600 yards of total offense against a Clemson defense that's loaded with future NFL draft picks. They also had nearly 400 yards of total offense in a 37-35 victory over a high-powered Missouri club. South Carolina's offense ranks No. 37 nationally with 440.8 yards per game and its scoring average of 32.6 points ranks No. 38.

But just because the Gamecocks have risen to the occasion this season doesn't mean they'll cover the Belk Bowl spread.

One key for Bronco Mendenhall's squad will be Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins' ability to break contain and make plays happen outside the pocket. Perkins has incredible athletic ability and the threat he poses as a runner also makes him a lot more effective passer from outside the pocket. That's why he was responsible for over 3,300 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns this season.

However, against a South Carolina defense that has a lot of speed, he's going to have to make quality decisions. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is likely to build plenty of RPOs into his gameplan. Virginia has certainly exceeded expectations this season too, going 7-4 against the spread versus FBS teams, compared to 6-5 for South Carolina. And Virginia has a point differential of plus-4.7 this season, compared to plus-2.3 for the Gamecocks.

