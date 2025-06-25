South Dakota State running back Nate White has died at the age of 20, the program announced Wednesday. A cause of death has not been released. A sophomore, White transferred in from Wisconsin in January after spending two seasons with the Badgers.

"Jackrabbit football is a brotherhood and today we are all hurting with the shocking news of the loss of Nate White," South Dakota State coach Dan Jackson said in a statement. "Nate impacted our program with his hard work, determination and overall positive spirit. We grieve with his family and will honor his memory throughout the upcoming season."

White did not see any action at Wisconsin and moved from wide receiver to running back during fall camp in 2024. He projected to play a role in the South Dakota State offense this 2025 season.

"News of Nate White's tragic passing has been sad and difficult to comprehend for all of our Wisconsin Badger football family," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said in a statement. "We remember Nate as a friend and teammate and we stand in support of Nate's family and loved ones."

White rated as a three-star prospect coming out of Milwaukee (Wisc.) King in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 55 running back nationally and No. 1 overall prospect in Wisconsin for that cycle. White signed with Wisconsin over additional known offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Whie earned second-team all-state honors by the Associated Press in 2022 after rushing for 1,345 yards and 26 touchdowns on 135 carries through 10 games. He also received conference MVP and offensive player of the year honors that season as a senior.

As a junior he ran for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in only nine games as a quarterback, earning conference offensive player of the year honors then as well.