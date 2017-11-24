South Florida at UCF: Pick, prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's the American Athletic Conference game we've been waiting all season for. UCF enters the final game of the regular season undefeated and ranked No. 15. It will be hosting the South Florida team that many expected to be in UCF's place before the season began.

The winner takes the AAC East crown and will play Memphis for the AAC title, and a possible New Year's Six berth.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN

Storylines

UCF: Unfortunately for UCF, there's no chance the Knights end up in the College Football Playoff. That's just not what the system is set up to allow. Just because the Knights can't play for a national title doesn't mean they don't have plenty of other things left to play for.

The first goal of any team is to win its division, and a win here does just that. Then the Knights will move on to the AAC Championship Game against Memphis. Should they win that game too, there's no question that they'll end up in a New Year's Six bowl with a chance to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the country. Oh, and South Florida's a rival too. So, yeah, there's a lot to play for here.

South Florida: South Florida was supposed to be in UCF's position entering the season. The Bulls were supposed to be unbeaten and in the lead for that New Year's Six spot, but alas, that's not the case. Still, I don't think there's anything the Bulls would love more than spoiling their rival's season here.

Plus, USF has plenty to gain itself. Just because it's not in UCF's position right now doesn't mean it can't get there, and a win over the Knights would accomplish that.

Prediction

The spread here is large, and it's worrisome. Still, even at 11.5 points, I can't go any other direction but with the Knights. South Florida is 9-1, but it hasn't picked up any impressive wins. The Bulls haven't beaten a team with a winning record this season, and the only one they've played was Houston -- their only loss. UCF is the better team here, and the better play. Pick: UCF -11.5



