South Florida bolsters future schedules by adding three-game series with Alabama

Ever since UCF's 2017 season in which the Knights went 13-0 and were left out of the College Football Playoff, we've heard a familiar refrain from UCF fans: "We want Bama!" Well, UCF fans, I suggest you stop reading this article right now. You're not going to like what comes next.

USF announced Thursday that it has scheduled a three-game series with, you guessed it, Alabama. The Tide will make the trip to Tampa in 2023, with the Bulls heading to Tuscaloosa during the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

"We are very excited to open the Alabama series in Tampa in 2023 and to add one of the most successful brands in American sports to a very exciting list of future opponents that will give our student-athletes and coaches a great opportunity to compete against the best programs in the nation," said USF athletic director Michael Kelly. "We now have 15 games scheduled vs. SEC and ACC opponents in the next 10 years, and I think our fans are really excited to see those teams come to Tampa as well as the opportunity to travel and cheer on the Bulls in those destinations. It's going to be a lot of fun to be a USF fan."

South Florida and Alabama have only met once before; a 40-17 Alabama win to open the 2003 season. It would be one of only four wins Alabama had that season, and it was only South Florida's fourth season as an FBS school, and its first year in Conference USA.

USF has been successful at scheduling Power Five opponents in recent years, and this season it will face both Wisconsin and Georgia Tech. In future seasons it has games scheduled against Texas (2020), NC State (2021, 2024), Florida (2021, 2022, 2025), Louisville (2024, 2026) as well as Miami (2025, 2027). Now it's added Alabama to the mix, ensuring that, should the Bulls have enough success to earn consideration for a playoff bid, they could have a resume the committee deems strong enough to give it one.