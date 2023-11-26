3rd Quarter Report

South Florida fell flat on their face against UTSA last Friday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. South Florida is way out in front with a 41-14 lead over Charlotte. South Florida's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Friday with time still left to play.

If South Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, Charlotte will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Charlotte 3-8, South Florida 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Charlotte has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Charlotte 49ers and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 38 points the game before, Charlotte faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They suffered a grim 28-7 defeat to Rice.

Meanwhile, while it was South Florida who put the first points on the board last Friday, it was UTSA who put up more. South Florida was dealt a punishing 49-21 defeat at the hands of UTSA.

The losing side was boosted by Byrum Brown, who threw for 287 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Brown has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last eight games he's played.

Charlotte bumped their record down to 3-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.2 points per game. As for South Florida, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

In addition to losing their last games, South Florida and Charlotte failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Charlotte's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

South Florida is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57 points.

Injury Report for South Florida

Gerry Bohanon: doubtful (Shoulder)

Jason Vaughn: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Charlotte