Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Rice 2-1, South Florida 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

What to Know

Rice have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the South Florida Bulls at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Rice are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, Rice were fully in charge, breezing past Texas Southern 59-7 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-7.

QB JT Daniels looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Daniels wound up with a passer rating of 268.4. RB Dean Connors was another key contributor, rushing for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 38 points the game before, South Florida faltered in their contest on Saturday. They took a hard 17-3 fall against Alabama. The game was a 3-3 toss-up at halftime, but South Florida couldn't answer the 14 points Alabama scored afterwards.

South Florida's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was DB Daquan Evans and his three sacks.

While only Rice took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Rice's victory lifted them to 2-1 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Rice can repeat their recent success, or if South Florida bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Rice is a slight 2.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

