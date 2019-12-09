South Florida hires Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as next coach
Scott has been with the Clemson program as a coach since 2008
South Florida has officially hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott as its next head coach, the school announced on Monday. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic and ESPN first reported the news earlier in the day.
He becomes the first assistant to leave Dabo Swinney's staff since 2016. Scott was unavailable to speak following Clemson's ACC Championship Game victory over Virginia because of a "scheduling conflict."
A former player at Clemson, Scott has been the Tigers' co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since the end of the 2014 season. However, he's been with the program as a coach since 2008 as a graduate assistant. When Tommy Bowden resigned midseason and Swinney was promoted to head coach, Scott was moved to recruiting coordinator. He was also promoted to wide receivers coach and later named co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl when Chad Morris left Clemson to become the coach at SMU.
With Scott and fellow co-OC Tony Elliott controlling the offense, Clemson has finished in the top 16 in points per game in four of the past five years. They've also made the College Football Playoff each of the past five seasons. The notable wide receivers under Scott include DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Martavis Bryant and Hunter Renfrow, as well as the current group of Autobots the Tigers are trotting out on to the field these days.
The Bulls parted ways with coach Charlie Strong at the beginning of the month following a 4-8 season. Strong lost 14 of his last 18 games as USF's coach.
