Two of the top teams in the American Conference clash when the 24th-ranked South Florida Bulls meet the North Texas Mean Green on Friday night. USF is coming off a 54-26 win over Charlotte on Oct. 3, while North Texas downed South Alabama 36-22 on Sept. 27. The Bulls (4-1, 1-0 American), who have won two in a row, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Mean Green (5-0, 1-0 American), who have outscored their opponents 224-100, are 3-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, is at 7:30 p.m. ET. South Florida leads the all-time series 2-0. The Mean Green are 1.5-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.5 via SportsLine consensus.

South Florida vs. North Texas spread North Texas -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook South Florida vs. North Texas over/under 66.5 points South Florida vs. North Texas money line South Florida -106, North Texas -113 South Florida vs. North Texas picks See picks at SportsLine South Florida vs. North Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why South Florida can cover

Senior quarterback Byrum Brown powers the Bulls' offense. In five starts, he has completed 92 of 150 passes (61.3%) for 1,194 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also carried 64 times for 282 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns. In last Friday's win over Charlotte, he completed 19 of 34 passes (55.9%) for 211 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

His top target is senior wide receiver Chas Nimrod, who is in his first year with the program. He spent the last two seasons at Tennessee. In five games, he has 19 receptions for 421 yards (22.2 average) and three touchdowns. In a 63-14 win over South Carolina State, he had four receptions for 119 yards (29.8 average) and two touchdowns.

Why North Texas can cover

Helping lead the Mean Green is redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker. In five games, he has completed 106 of 156 passes (67.9%) for 1,247 yards and 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions. In a 51-0 season-opening win over Lamar, he completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 329 yards and three touchdowns. In a 45-38 overtime win over Army on Sept. 20, he completed 26 of 36 passes (72.2%) for 249 yards and one touchdown.

North Texas has a one-two punch at running back with sophomore Makenzie McGill II and freshman Caleb Hawkins. McGill leads the Mean Green in rushing, carrying 63 times for 318 yards (5.0 average) and four touchdowns. McGill has surpassed 100 yards rushing in two games. Hawkins, meanwhile, has carried 42 times for 307 yards (7.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He carried 16 times for 140 yards (8.8 average) and two touchdowns in the win over South Alabama.

