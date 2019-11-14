South Florida vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

South Florida (home) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: South Florida 4-5; Cincinnati 7-1

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14-point advantage in the spread.

Last week, Cincinnati turned the game against the Connecticut Huskies into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 492 yards to 207. The Bearcats steamrolled Connecticut 48-3. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder did work as he picked up 94 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Cincinnati's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Connecticut's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 34 yards. Leading the way was DT Curtis Brooks and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, South Florida came up short against the Temple Owls, falling 17-7. QB Jordan McCloud wasn't much of a difference maker for South Florida; despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cincinnati's win lifted them to 7-1 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. We'll find out if the Bearcats can add another positive mark to their record or if the Bulls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Cincinnati's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

South Florida have won three out of their last four games against Cincinnati.