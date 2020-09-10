Who's Playing
Citadel @ South Florida
Last Season Records: South Florida 4-8; Citadel 6-6
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls will play against an Division II opponent, the Citadel Bulldogs, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida struggled last season, ending up 4-8.
The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are an big 20.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.