Who's Playing

East Carolina @ South Florida

Current Records: East Carolina 0-2; South Florida 1-2

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 5-0 against the East Carolina Pirates since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. South Florida and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

A win for South Florida just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 28-7 walloping at the Cincinnati Bearcats' hands. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 28-7 by the third quarter. South Florida's only touchdown came from RB Johnny Ford.

Since the offense as a whole struggled to get points on the board, South Florida's defense had to pick up the slack, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Pirates might not have won anyway, but with 123 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. The contest between East Carolina and the Georgia State Panthers was not particularly close, with East Carolina falling 49-29. WR Tyler Snead put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 11 passes for 111 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for East Carolina. K Jake Verity delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Giving up six turnovers, South Florida had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if East Carolina can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Florida have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last six years.