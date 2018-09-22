South Florida vs. East Carolina: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch South Florida vs. East Carolina football game

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls (home) vs. East Carolina Pirates (away)

Current records: South Florida 3-0; East Carolina 1-0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, East Carolina will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on South Florida at 8:00 p.m. East Carolina will be looking to avenge the 31-61 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last Saturday between East Carolina and Virginia Tech, who ended their matchup at a 0-0 deadlock.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Florida beat Illinois 25-19.

East Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. They will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in the upcoming contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ESPNews
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bulls are a big 21 point favorite against the Pirates.

Last season, South Florida were 6-6-0 against the spread. As for East Carolina, they were 2-8-0 against the spread

Series History

South Florida have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - East Carolina Pirates 31 vs. South Florida Bulls 61
  • 2016 - South Florida Bulls 38 vs. East Carolina Pirates 22
  • 2015 - East Carolina Pirates 17 vs. South Florida Bulls 22
