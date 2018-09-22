South Florida vs. East Carolina: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls (home) vs. East Carolina Pirates (away)

Current records: South Florida 3-0; East Carolina 1-0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, East Carolina will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on South Florida at 8:00 p.m. East Carolina will be looking to avenge the 31-61 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last Saturday between East Carolina and Virginia Tech, who ended their matchup at a 0-0 deadlock.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Florida beat Illinois 25-19.

East Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday at 8:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bulls are a big 21 point favorite against the Pirates.

Last season, South Florida were 6-6-0 against the spread. As for East Carolina, they were 2-8-0 against the spread

Series History

South Florida have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last 4 years.