South Florida vs. Temple: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch South Florida vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: South Florida 4-4; Temple 5-3
What to Know
Temple and South Florida are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Temple and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. The Owls will be hoping to build upon the 27-17 win they picked up against the Bulls the last time they played in November of last year.
There's no need to mince words: Temple lost to UCF last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 63-21. Temple was down by 56-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 210 more yards than your opponent like South Florida did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 45-20 margin over East Carolina. RB Jordan Cronkrite had a stellar game for the Bulls as he rushed for 129 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Owls going off at just a 2-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
South Florida's win lifted them to 4-4 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if South Florida's success rolls on or if the Owls are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
South Florida and Temple both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Temple 27 vs. South Florida 17
- Sep 21, 2017 - South Florida 43 vs. Temple 7
- Oct 21, 2016 - Temple 46 vs. South Florida 30
- Nov 14, 2015 - South Florida 44 vs. Temple 23
