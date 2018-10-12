South Florida vs. Tulsa odds, line: Picks, predictions from legendary expert who's 4-2 on Golden Hurricane, Bulls games

Week 7 of the college football season is bearing down and there are several new entries into the AP Top 25 this week. That includes No. 23 South Florida, which travels to Tulsa on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls are seven-point favorites on the road, with the total at 61.5 in the latest South Florida vs. Tulsa odds. USF is unbeaten, while Tulsa has dropped four straight, but before you make any South Florida vs. Tulsa picks and predictions, you'll want to hear what former Las Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, he crushed college football for SportsLine members in 2016, going 70-44 on the season.

Moreover, Roberts has been locked in on the tendencies of these two clubs. He is looking to build on a solid record of 4-2 in games involving USF or Tulsa. And with a 14-9 record against the spread in his past 23 college football picks overall, anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, Roberts has locked in a strong spread pick for USF vs. Tulsa that you can only see at SportsLine.

Roberts knows that for USF, Arizona State transfer Blake Barnett has been a godsend at quarterback. He has helped lead an extremely balanced offensive attack that is averaging 274 yards passing and 213 more rushing.

Junior running back Jordan Cronkrite, a Florida transfer himself, is coming off an enormous performance. Against UMass, Cronkrite rushed for 302 yards, setting USF and AAC records for single-game rushing.

However, don't let the Tulsa losing streak fool you into thinking they're lame ducks in this matchup. The Hurricane played Texas tight on the road, losing by just a touchdown, and will be returning home after two road tests to open conference play against Temple and Houston.

Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II has been a big part of the Hurricane offense and he'll be a major factor again Friday if he can overcome an ankle injury. He rushed for 152 yards last week against Houston's defense and could put up similarly big numbers against South Florida.

