The South Florida Bulls (1-9) square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) on Friday evening in an AAC clash. Both clubs are looking to halt their losing streaks and pick up a much-needed victory. Last week, USF fell 41-23 to SMU. This was their fourth straight game allowing 40-plus points. On the flip side, Tulsa lost to Memphis 26-10 in Week 11. The Bulls fired head coach Jeff Scott earlier this month and interim Daniel Da Prato is leading the team the rest of the season.

Kickoff from H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa is set for 9 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Hurricane as 14-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. Tulsa odds, while the over/under for total points is 58. Before making any Tulsa vs. South Florida picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USF vs. Tulsa and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Tulsa vs. USF:

South Florida vs. Tulsa spread: Golden Hurricane -14

South Florida vs. Tulsa over/under: 58 points

South Florida vs. Tulsa money line: Golden Hurricane -600, Bulls +430

USF: Bulls are 17-5 ATS in their last 22 games following an ATS loss

TUL: Golden Hurricane are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games in November

South Florida vs. Tulsa picks: See picks here



Why Tulsa can cover

The Golden Hurricane ground game is averaging 127.8 rushing yards per game. Senior Deneric Prince is a big back (6-foot, 219 pounds) who plays fast. Prince can be tough to bring down and runs mostly between the tackles. He has 84 rushes for 469 yards and three touchdowns.

Freshman quarterback Braylon Braxton has taken over the starting gig for the offense. Braxton is able to keep the unit in rhythm and keep the ball out of harm's way. The Texas native can make a few plays with his legs if it's needed. Braxton has tossed 515 yards with six passing touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls look to get the ground game going in every contest. This offense is built on physicality and winning the time of possession. They are third in the conference in rushing yards per game (181.8) and sophomore Brian Battie leads the attacks. Battie is an evasive and shifty ball carrier who owns good vision.

The Florida native ranks third in the AAC in rushing yards (873) and rushing yards per game (87.3). Battle has recorded 100-plus yards in three consecutive games. On Nov. 5, he recorded 19 carries for 129 yards with 6.8 yards per carry.

How to make South Florida vs. Tulsa picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 60 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Tulsa? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.