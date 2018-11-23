South Florida vs. UCF: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

How to watch South Florida vs. UCF football game

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)

Current records: South Florida 7-4-1; UCF 10-0-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, South Florida will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will square off against UCF at 4:15 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 49-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, South Florida came up short against Temple, falling 17-27.

Meanwhile, UCF brought a seven-game winning streak into their contest against Cincinnati last Saturday; they left with an eight-game streak. UCF took their match against Cincinnati by a conclusive 38-13 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 28-6 advantage.

UCF's win lifted them to 10-0-1 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 7-4-1. In UCF's win, McKenzie Milton passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and Adrian Killins Jr. caught 4 passes for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if South Florida have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 4:15 PM ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $48.86

Prediction

The Knights are a big 16 point favorite against the Bulls.

This season, South Florida are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 7-2-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 13.5 point favorite.

Series History

South Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCF.

  • 2017 - UCF Knights 49 vs. South Florida Bulls 42
  • 2016 - South Florida Bulls 48 vs. UCF Knights 31
  • 2015 - UCF Knights 3 vs. South Florida Bulls 44

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 80 degrees.

