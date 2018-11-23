South Florida vs. UCF: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)

Current records: South Florida 7-4-1; UCF 10-0-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, South Florida will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will square off against UCF at 4:15 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 49-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, South Florida came up short against Temple, falling 17-27.

Meanwhile, UCF brought a seven-game winning streak into their contest against Cincinnati last Saturday; they left with an eight-game streak. UCF took their match against Cincinnati by a conclusive 38-13 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 28-6 advantage.

UCF's win lifted them to 10-0-1 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 7-4-1. In UCF's win, McKenzie Milton passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and Adrian Killins Jr. caught 4 passes for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if South Florida have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:15 PM ET

Friday at 4:15 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.86

Prediction

The Knights are a big 16 point favorite against the Bulls.

This season, South Florida are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 7-2-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 13.5 point favorite.

Series History

South Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCF.

2017 - UCF Knights 49 vs. South Florida Bulls 42

2016 - South Florida Bulls 48 vs. UCF Knights 31

2015 - UCF Knights 3 vs. South Florida Bulls 44

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 80 degrees.