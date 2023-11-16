The UTSA Roadrunners will look to stay perfect in conference play when they take on the South Florida Bulls in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night. The Bulls (5-5, 3-3 AAC), who need just one more win to become bowl eligible, are tied with Florida Atlantic and Navy for fifth place in the conference. South Florida last played in a bowl game in 2018. The Roadrunners (7-3, 6-0 AAC), who are tied with No. 24 Tulane and SMU for the top spot in the AAC, have a six-game winning streak.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 9 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Roadrunners are 16-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. UTSA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.

South Florida vs. UTSA spread: UTSA -16

South Florida vs. UTSA over-under: 67 points

South Florida vs. UTSA: South Florida +550, UTSA -815

USF: The Bulls are 2-18 in their last 20 games on the road

UTSA: The Roadrunners are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games

Why UTSA can cover

The Roadrunners are tough to beat at home and have won 20 of their last 22 home games. They are 22-3 (.880) at the Alamodome under coach Jeff Traylor, including 17-0 against league opponents. Helping power the offense is senior quarterback Frank Harris, who has completed 162 of 252 passes (64.3%) for 1,897 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harris has also carried 63 times for 183 yards (2.9 average) and one TD.

Senior wide receiver Joshua Cephus is his top target. Cephus, playing in his fifth season with the Roadrunners, has 67 receptions for 803 yards (12.0 average) and eight touchdowns. He had five catches for 53 yards and a score in Saturday's 34-14 win over Rice. Earlier this season, he had seven catches for 55 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns in a 41-20 win over UAB. For his career, he has 291 catches for 3,291 yards (11.3 average) and 26 touchdowns.

Why South Florida can cover

Freshman quarterback Byrum Brown is a big reason why the Bulls have already won four more games than they did all of last year. They are tied with Northwestern for the nation's biggest improvement over 2022. Brown has posted four 300-plus passing games this year, including two in a row. In Saturday's 27-23 win over Temple, he completed 18 of 26 passes (69.2%) for 316 yards and one touchdown with one interception. A week earlier, he threw for 357 yards on 31 of 38 passing (81.6%) and five touchdowns in a 59-50 loss at Memphis. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 168 times for 659 yards (3.9 average) and nine TDs.

Junior wide receiver Sean Atkins leads the team with 69 receptions for 808 yards (11.7 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Temple, he caught nine passes for 169 yards (18.8 average), the second week in a row he had that many receptions. His other 100-plus-yard effort came against Navy in September, when he caught four passes for 116 yards (29 average) and two TDs.

