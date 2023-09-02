Last Saturday's Week 0 games served as a fun undercard for the start of the 2023 college football season, but now the main event -- Week 1 -- has finally arrived. This week's schedule kicked off Thursday with 11 games involving at least one team from the Football Bowl Subdivision.

CBS Sports Network's Week 1 coverage rolls on with four games on the Saturday slate. It all begins with Liberty taking on Bowling Green for the start of the Jamey Chadwell era. Western Kentucky then hosts South Florida, followed by Washington State playing at Colorado State. Coverage concludes with San Diego State looking to improve to 2-0 on the season when the Aztecs host Idaho State.

Here's a deeper look at the action that will air on CBS Sports Network in the coming days.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

South Florida at Western Kentucky



Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Western Kentucky -11.5

Storylines: After a disastrous stint under former coach Jeff Scott -- USF won four games in three seasons -- first-year coach Alex Golesh brings new hope after overseeing one of the most prolific offenses in the nation last season as Tennessee's offensive coordinator. USF returns incumbent starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon after his 2022 season was cut short due to injury, but the team's Week 1 starter remains unannounced; Byrum Brown and Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie have been in a heated competition with Bohanon in the offseason. Western Kentucky will have no shortage of firepower with quarterback Austin Reed after he led the FBS with 4,744 passing yards last season in a 9-5 campaign.

Washington State at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Washington State -11

Storylines: Jake Dickert and Washington State begin the season with questions about the program's conference affiliation beyond 2023 with the Pac-12 all but picked part. On the field, second-year quarterback Cameron Ward -- even without some of his top targets from 2022 -- figures to be a big part of the equation for the Cougars after passing for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. Containing Ward will be the top priority for Colorado State, whose defense projects to be its strength. The Rams look to rebound from a 3-9 finish in coach Jay Norvell's first year at the helm.

Idaho State at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: San Diego State survived Ohio in Week 0 by holding off the Bobcats at home for a 20-13 victory. The Aztecs offense left something to be desired, but quarterback Jalen Mayden established a firm connection with wide receiver Mark Redman with a pair of touchdown passes. Hosting Idaho State, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision and only won a single game last season, should give San Diego State a good opportunity to sort out any kinks before the Aztecs play back-to-back games against Pac-12 teams. San Diego State hosts UCLA in Week 2 before traveling to No. 18 Oregon State in Week 3.

