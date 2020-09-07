Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson has resigned from his position just one game into the 2020 college football season, according to reports from Brett McMurphy of Stadium and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Thamel reports that Hopson has informed the coaching staff of his intentions to step away and co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim head coach of the Golden Eagles.

Hopson's Golden Eagles lost 32-21 to South Alabama on Thursday night in the season-opener despite being 13.5-point favorites according to William Hill Sportsbook. The defense gave up 526 yards to the Jaguars, which included 363 passing yards and 12.1 yards per passing attempt combined between Desmond Trotter and Chance Lovertich.

Hopson took over the Southern Miss program prior to the 2016 season. He went 28-23 overall and 20-12 in Conference USA play over the last four-plus seasons. He led the Golden Eagles to three bowl games but never finished higher than second place in the Conference USA West division.

Previously, Hopson was 32-17 over four seasons at FCS Alcorn State from 2012-15, won the SWAC in 2014-15 and led the Braves to the inaugural Celebration Bowl -- which pits the SWAC and MEAC champions -- after the 2015 season.