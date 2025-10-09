The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-2) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3) link up in a Sun Belt Conference tilt on Thursday. On Sept. 27, Southern Miss defeated Jacksonville State 42-35. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern had their two-game win streak halted. Last week, James Madison blew out the Eagles 35-10.

Kickoff from the Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., is at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5 via SportsLine consensus. The Over is a combined 7-3 for the teams this season. Before making any Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss:

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern spread Golden Eagles -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern over/under 59.5 points Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern money line Golden Eagles -160, Eagles +135 Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern picks See picks at SportsLine Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Southern Miss can cover

Senior quarterback Braylon Braxton enters this game completing 64.9% of his throws for 1,236 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. The Texas native has thrown at least two passing touchdowns in every game this season. This passing attack has six players with 100-plus receiving yards.

Senior receiver Carl Chester leads the team in receiving yards (224) with 14 catches and one touchdown. On the ground, junior running back Jeffery Pittman has 206 rushing yards, four touchdowns, and 4.8 yards per carry. Southern Miss is 2-0 ATS as the favorite and 2-0 ATS in conference games in 2025. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

Georgia Southern is averaging 135.6 rushing yards per game, and that unit is headlined by senior running back OJ Arnold. He's leading the team in rushing yards (309) with three rushing scores and 6.2 yards per carry. The Georgia native has gone over 80 rushing yards in two of his last three games.

In the passing game, senior receiver Camden Brown is the go-to option, ranking first on the team in receiving yards (392), yards per reception (19.6), and receiving touchdowns (5). He had five grabs for 111 receiving yards in his previous outing. The Eagles have gone 2-0 ATS as the home team this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 61 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.