Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Old Dominion 2-3, Southern Miss 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Old Dominion is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

The matchup between Old Dominion and Marshall on Saturday hardly resembled the 10-9 effort from their previous meeting. Old Dominion fell to Marshall 41-35. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Old Dominion in their matchups with Marshall: they've now lost six in a row.

Old Dominion might have lost, but man, Kadarius Calloway was a machine: he rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries. One of his best plays was a 75 yard sprint for a TD in the fourth quarter. Jack Shields also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

The Monarchs weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 95 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Marshall passed for 278.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind Texas State on Saturday and lost 50-36. Southern Miss was down 42-16 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Southern Miss' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Billy Wiles, who threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and Frank Gore Jr. who rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Those 275 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Wiles.

The losses dropped Old Dominion to 2-3 and Southern Miss to 1-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with Southern Miss going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Southern Miss: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Southern Miss is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

Southern Miss and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.