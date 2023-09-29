Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 3-1, Southern Miss 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Southern Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is limping into the game on a 3-game losing streak.

The matchup between Southern Miss and Arkansas State on Saturday hardly resembled the 21-3 effort from their previous meeting. Southern Miss took a 44-37 hit to the loss column at the hands of Arkansas State. Southern Miss didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Southern Miss had strong showings from Frank Gore Jr., who rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Rodrigues Clark, who rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Gore Jr. rushed for 100 rushing yards. Billy Wiles also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Southern Miss, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Andrew Stein: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Texas State gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took their match against Nevada 35-24. The over/under was set at 59 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Ismail Mahdi had a stellar game as he rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Mahdi rushed for 100 rushing yards. The team also got some help courtesy of TJ Finley, who threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas State's win bumped their season record to 3-1 while Southern Miss' defeat dropped theirs to 1-3.

While only Texas State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Southern Miss didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Texas State in their previous matchup last October, but they still walked away with a 20-14 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Texas State's Ashtyn Hawkins, who picked up 102 receiving yards and a touchdown. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Southern Miss still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Texas State is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 61.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won both of the games they've played against Texas State in the last 8 years.