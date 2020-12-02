Back in September, Southern Miss became the first FBS school to part ways with its coach when Jay Hopson resigned. Nearly three months later to the day, the Golden Eagles are the first FBS team to hire a new coach for the 2021 cycle. On Wednesday, the school announced that Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as the program's next head coach. Hall comes to Southern Miss after spending the last two seasons with the Green Wave.

During his past two years, Tulane's already successful running game has been even better. Tulane was especially good on the ground in 2019, finishing 11th nationally with 243.3 yards per game. This year, Tulane leads the AAC with 2,243 yards rushing through 10 games. The Green Wave beat the Golden Eagles back in September while out-gaining them by 200 yards (569 to 369).

To say that Southern Miss' season has been turbulent would be an understatement. The program is on its third coach, defensive coordinator Tim Billings. After Hopson resigned, the reins of the program were handed over to Scotty Walden, who then left to become the coach at Austin Peay in October. Because Austin Peay plans on playing a spring 2021 schedule, Walden was hired in the fall on an accelerated timeline.

Tulane and Southern Miss each have one regular season game remaining. The Green Wave face Memphis on Saturday and the Golden Eagles will wrap up against FAU on Dec. 10.