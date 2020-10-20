Southern Miss announced Tuesday that interim football coach Scotty Walden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day and left the facility to self-isolate at his home. He will take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test Wednesday to confirm Tuesday's result.

His team is preparing to play Liberty on Saturday, but it remains unknown if Walden will be available to coach. He is overseeing the program remotely until the result of Wednesday's PCR test becomes available.

"Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Walden said. "I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time. Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty."

Walden took over for Jay Hopson after the first game of the season. The 30-year-old previously served as the Southern Miss wide receivers coach from 2017-20.

He is just the latest FBS head coach to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Florida coach Dan Mullen, Kansas coach Les Miles and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin are among other coaches to receive positive results. Alabama coach Nick Saban initially tested positive last Wednesday. But three straight days of negative PCR tests deemed the Wednesday test a false positive. As a result, he was allowed to be on the sideline during his team's win over Georgia.