Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-4; Southern Miss 2-3

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Eagles and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between Southern Miss and the Troy Trojans last week was not a total blowout, but with Southern Miss falling 27-10 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Southern Miss got a solid performance out of WR Jason Brownlee, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 105 yards.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was DL Dominic Quewon and his two sacks. Quewon now has four sacks through five games.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Arkansas State last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-20 punch to the gut against the James Madison Dukes. No one had a standout game offensively for Arkansas State, but they got scores from WR Jeff Foreman and WR Te'Vailance Hunt.

The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Southern Miss is now 2-3 while the Red Wolves sit at 2-4. Southern Miss is 1-1 after losses this season, Arkansas State 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.