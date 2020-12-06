Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 5-2; Southern Miss 2-7

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. The Golden Eagles and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Southern Miss was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 23-20 to the UTSA Roadrunners. The losing side was boosted by RB Frank Gore Jr., who snatched one receiving TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tate Whatley's 51-yard TD bomb to Gore Jr. in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic ended up a good deal behind the Georgia Southern Eagles when they played on Saturday, losing 20-3.

The losses put the Golden Eagles at 2-7 and the Owls at 5-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Southern Miss is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 23 on the season. To make matters even worse for Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic enters the contest with only seven touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Florida Atlantic won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.